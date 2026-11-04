Fidelity National Information Services Aktie
WKN DE: A0H1FP / ISIN: US31620M1062
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04.11.2026 21:41:37
Why Fidelity National Information Services Plunged Today
Shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) plunged 24.4% today as of 2:20 p.m. EDT.
Fidelity reported third-quarter earnings today that, on the surface, looked pretty good. However, much of the growth came from the recent acquisition of Global Payments' issuer solutions business, which was completed in January for $13.5 billion.
Beneath the surface, Fidelity's organic growth is slowing, now weighed down by the new debt used to fund the acquisition. Moreover, the company announced its Chief Financial Officer is stepping down, putting further pressure on the stock.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fidelity National Information Services IncShs
|26,10
|-0,11%