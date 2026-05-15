Figma Aktie
WKN DE: A41DRC / ISIN: US3168411052
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15.05.2026 20:53:05
Why Figma Stock Jumped 18% Friday Morning
Shares of Figma (NYSE: FIG) soared on Friday thanks to an impressive Q1 2026 report. The collaborative design platform specialist's stock peaked at an 18.2% gain around 10:15 a.m. ET, then backed down for a while. It's coming on strong again in the afternoon. As of this writing at 2:20 p.m. ET, Figma is up by 15.4%.Figma's first-quarter revenue rose 46% year over year to $333 million. The bottom line more than tripled from adjusted earnings of $0.03 to $0.10 per diluted share. The Street consensus had called for earnings near $0.06 per share on sales in the vicinity of $316 million. Management set next-quarter and full-year revenue guidance targets well ahead of the current analyst projections.On the earnings call, CEO Dylan Field reminded Figma investors that artificial intelligence (AI) is a helpful tool for website and product designers, not a drop-in replacement of Figma's services.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Figma
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29.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Figma gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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19.02.26
|Figma-Aktie höher: Umsatz höher als von Analysten prognostiziert (finanzen.at)
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18.02.26
|Ausblick: Figma stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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03.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Figma gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)