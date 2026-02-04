Figma Aktie

WKN DE: A41DRC / ISIN: US3168411052

04.02.2026 03:29:49

Why Figma Stock Lost 31% in January

Shares of Figma (Nasdaq: FIG) continued to fall last month even though there was little news out on the design-focused cloud software stock. Instead, Figma, like other software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks, has fallen sharply amid fears that AI will disrupt software by making it easy to substitute for things like the web design that Figma enables.Those fears hit a fever pitch toward the end of the month as SaaS leaders like Microsoft, ServiceNow, and SAP all fell sharply after reporting earnings.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock fell 31% last month. As you can see from the chart below, the stock slide picked up speed as the month went on. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
