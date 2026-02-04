Figma Aktie
WKN DE: A41DRC / ISIN: US3168411052
|
04.02.2026 03:29:49
Why Figma Stock Lost 31% in January
Shares of Figma (Nasdaq: FIG) continued to fall last month even though there was little news out on the design-focused cloud software stock. Instead, Figma, like other software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks, has fallen sharply amid fears that AI will disrupt software by making it easy to substitute for things like the web design that Figma enables.Those fears hit a fever pitch toward the end of the month as SaaS leaders like Microsoft, ServiceNow, and SAP all fell sharply after reporting earnings.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock fell 31% last month. As you can see from the chart below, the stock slide picked up speed as the month went on. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Figma
|
03.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Figma gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.25
|Figma-Aktie auf grünem Terrain - Umsatzsprung begeistert Anleger (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.25
|Figma-Aktie unter Druck: Anleger trotz überaus starkem Quartal skeptisch (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.25
|Ausblick: Figma legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.08.25
|Figma rival Canva valued at $42bn as IPO rumours swirl (Financial Times)
|
20.08.25
|Figma rival Canva valued at $42bn as IPO rumours swirl (Financial Times)
|
20.08.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Figma zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.08.25
|IPO der Figma-Aktie: Welche Tech-Startups nun mit enem Börsengang folgen könnten (finanzen.at)