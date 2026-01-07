Firefly Aerospace Incorporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41ENY / ISIN: US31816X1063
|
07.01.2026 23:13:17
Why Firefly Aerospace Stock Zoomed 26.3% Higher Last Month
Shares of Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ: FLY) shot up 26.3% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is performing well due to recent bullish sentiment surrounding space stocks, specifically in anticipation of a potential SpaceX IPO, as well as its inclusion in new stock indices. The space flight upstart is small, growing quickly, and highly unprofitable. Here's why it rocketed higher in the month of December. Firefly Aerospace has only recently completed its own IPO, making its market debut in August 2025. Since then, the stock has generally fallen. This often happens to many IPO stocks. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
