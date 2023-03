Why First Solar Stock Was a Ray of Sunshine This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The solar industry has certainly had its ups and downs over the years, to say the least. This week, at least for veteran sector mainstay First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), was one of the bullish periods.First Solar's stock price soared almost 30% higher over the course of the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, thanks to the very encouraging fourth-quarter and full-year results it published on Tuesday.The quarter saw First Solar book slightly over $1 billion in net sales, which was 10% higher on a year-over-year basis. Net loss narrowed considerably; in fourth quarter 2022 that line item was a bit over $7.5 million, or $0.07 per share. The year-ago deficit was over $49 million. Continue reading