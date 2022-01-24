|
Why Fisker, Lucid Group, and Xpeng Are Down Today
Shares of many companies in the electric-vehicle space were trading sharply lower on Monday amid a broad-based sell-off triggered by geopolitical worries and concerns about rising interest rates.Here's where things stood for these three prominent names as of 1 p.m. ET on Monday, relative to their closing prices on Friday.Traders and investors appeared to be unloading anything that might be considered "risky" as they digested several worrisome developments, including the possibility of a confrontation between Russia and Western powers over Ukraine, the likelihood of U.S. interest rate hikes starting soon, and the sharp declines of many cryptoassets over the weekend.Continue reading
