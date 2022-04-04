|
04.04.2022 20:50:34
Why Fisker Shares Popped Today
Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may be behind other electric vehicle (EV) start-ups with the release of its first commercial vehicle, but it seems there are plenty of customers willing to wait. That news is helping Fisker stock pop today. As of 2:25 p.m. ET, the company's shares had jumped 11.4%. Investors in Fisker haven't had much to feel good about over the past year as shares have mostly treaded water. Even with several spikes and dips, the stock is trading right about where it started 2021. So far in 2022, shares are down about 8%, even after today's pop.But its initial vehicle launch is getting closer, and the company said late last week it had over 40,000 initial reservations for its fully electric Ocean SUV.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!