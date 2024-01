Why Fisker Stock Finally Bounced on Friday

Three straight days of share price declines reversed for Fisker (NYSE: FSR) on Friday, after the electric car start-up announced it will be attending the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas next week, and will there "share its plans" for setting up a car dealer network.Fisker shares rose 8.5% through noon ET in response to the news.Earlier this month, Fisker announced that it plans to shift from a Tesla-like direct sales model and instead develop a dealer network (of some sort) of its own.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel