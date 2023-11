Why Fisker Stock Hit a Pothole Today

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker (NYSE: FSR) are 7.7% lower as of 12:25 p.m. ET Wednesday following this morning's announcement that the company wouldn't be reporting its third-quarter results today after all. The delay is reportedly related to the recent departure of Fisker 's now-former chief accounting officer, John Finnucan IV.Originally slated to be released this morning, electric vehicle manufacturer Fisker now says its Q3 report will be posted after the market closes on Monday, Nov. 13. The company explains that the timing of Finnucan's exit has delayed the preparation of its financial statements and official Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.And, perhaps that's the extent of the embarrassing-but-survivable gaffe.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel