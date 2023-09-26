|
26.09.2023 17:57:28
Why Fisker Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today
Fisker (NYSE: FSR) expects to ramp up deliveries to 300 vehicles per day by year's end, a big boost for a start-up that has delivered just 900 customer vehicles so far. Investors are excited about the acceleration, sending Fisker shares up 14% in Tuesday morning trading.Fisker is one of a number of electric vehicle start-ups bringing new designs to market in hopes of eating into Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) impressive market share. Fisker's Ocean SUV boasts a range of up to 360 miles on a single charge, making it one of the longest-range electric SUVs on sale in the U.S. or Europe.The company has seen a lot of interest in its vehicles, but that means nothing if it can't bring them to market.
