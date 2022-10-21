|
21.10.2022 18:12:49
Why Fisker Stock Is Jumping by Double Digits This Week
While the major U.S. indexes are hovering around gains of 3% for this week, one electric vehicle (EV) stock is blowing that away. As the start of production for Fisker's (NYSE: FSR) first vehicle approaches, its shares are surging this week. As of midmorning Friday, Fisker shares have jumped about 14% since last Friday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.There was no major news from the company this week, but the stock had been on an extended decline. Even with this week's double-digit gain, the Fisker shares have plunged more than 25% over the last three months. That brought the EV start-up's market cap to its lowest level as a public company, below $2 billion. That seems to have marked a bottom for some investors because the company has several growth catalysts on the horizon. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!