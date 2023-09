Why Fisker Stock Jumped Today

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) jumped as much as 5% Monday morning as investors digested new updates from the company. As of 1:20 p.m. ET today, the shares were holding on to that gain. Fisker started delivering vehicles in several European countries as well as the U.S. in the second quarter. Late last week, the EV company said its cumulative production has now been more than 3,100 units. It also noted that its manufacturing contractor Magna International expects to ramp up the production rate from 180 vehicles per day to about 300 in the fourth quarter. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel