Why Fisker Stock Leaped Nearly 7% Higher Today

Investors breathed a large, collective sigh of relief at the latest news from electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Fisker (NYSE: FSR) on Friday. The company finally delivered its first Ocean SUV, and the market expressed its happiness by trading the stock up by almost 7%. This performance blew past the S&P 500 index, which rose by less than 2% on the day. Fittingly, the first customer to take delivery did so in Denmark, the native land of Fisker's founder, CEO, and namesake Henrik Fisker. More fittingly, Fisker the man personally handed over the Ocean to the customer at the company's flagship facility in the Danish capital of Copenhagen. The Ocean is the latest EV SUV to hit the market and roll out onto the world's streets. It will face competition from determined rivals, most notably Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) with its sleek Model X. Continue reading