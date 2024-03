Why Fisker Stock Plunged Today

Investors were slamming the brakes on Fisker (NYSE: FSR) stock today. Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) start-up were tumbling after the company issued the dreaded "going concern" warning in a filing after hours yesterday. Essentially, that means the company is running out of cash and may not be able to stay in business.Fisker also reported preliminary fourth-quarter earnings and said it was in advanced talks to take an investment from a major automaker, which was later reported to be Nissan.As a result, the stock closed off 33.8% after trading down as much as 47.9% earlier in the session. The stock recouped some of its losses in late afternoon trading after Reuters reported that Nissan was the interested automaker.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel