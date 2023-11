Why Fisker Stock Popped Early Wednesday Morning

Shares of luxury electric car start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) bounced back 7.5% in early trading Wednesday -- one day after its historic post-earnings collapse in share price Tuesday, which sent Fisker stock plummeting to an all-time low of $3.34 per share. Investors can probably thank a research note from Bank of America for the rebound. But will it last?Because as of 10:30 a.m. ET, Fisker has already given back most of its early gains and is up a small fraction of 1%.In its note out this morning, Bank of America announced it was lowering its price target on Fisker stock from $8 to $6.50 per share. Yet even so, the banker's new price target implied that this electric car stock could nearly double in price over the next 12 months.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel