Why Fisker Stock Pulled Back Today

Shares of EV start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were falling today on a down day in EV stocks due to twin warnings from ON Semiconductor and a production cut from Panasonic, both of which signal more tough times ahead for the electric vehicle industry.As a result, Fisker stock finished 8.7% on the day, while Tesla and Rivian were also down.Image source: Fisker .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel