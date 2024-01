Why Fisker Stock Shot Higher Today

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker (NYSE: FSR) has been putting a large effort into promoting its new sales strategy as it shifts to a dealer network model. Investors seem to be buying into the plan, too.Today, after Fisker announced it will host a dealer open house tomorrow, shares surged as much as 17.5%. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, the stock was still holding on to a gain of 7.7%.Fisker says it now has more than 120 dealers in North America and Europe interested in partnering with the EV start-up. The company was experiencing additional cost and logistic difficulties as it tried to ramp up its initial sales using a direct sales model for its customers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel