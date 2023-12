Why Fisker Stock Was Slipping This Week

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker (NYSE: FSR) has been no stranger to bad news in recent months as the company has dialed down its full-year production target, faces liquidity concerns, and was late filing its 10-Q. Additionally, its chief accounting officer resigned after just a week on the job.This week, the EV stock was declining in response to news reports casting doubt on both its product and its financial prospects.That and concerns that the stock market had gotten overheated seemed to weigh on the stock this week as shares were down 8% for the week as of Thursday at 2:49 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel