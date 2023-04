Why Fisker Stock Went Parabolic This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a much-needed respite for investors in Fisker (NYSE: FSR), the languishing electric vehicle (EV) stock went parabolic this week after the company provided a crucial business update that could be a game changer. Fisker stock was up a staggering 45% for the week as of Friday noon ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Earlier in the year, Fisker said it expected homologation tests for its all-electric SUV, Ocean, to complete in March, followed by regulatory approval that should pave the way for commercial sales of its first EV.Image source: Fisker.Continue reading