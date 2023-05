Why Fisker Stock Zoomed 6% Higher on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Still basking in the afterglow of a major milestone reached by their company, Fisker (NYSE: FSR) investors traded the stock up on a new piece of encouraging news Monday. The electric vehicle (EV) maker's share price leaped more than 6% higher as a consequence, easily topping the basically flat performance of the S&P 500 index. Exactly one trading day after it announced that it had delivered the first Fisker Ocean EV SUV, the company launched a financing website for its customers. The company's fiskerfinance.com is a platform for those customers and covers all key aspects of financing, from applying for a car loan to paying installments and tracking. Fisker is apparently making every effort to get funds into customer hands to help them buy a car -- a concierge team is on hand to assist with the site's digital application process.Continue reading