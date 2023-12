Why Fisker Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Thursday

Upstart electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Fisker (NYSE: FSR) was electric on the stock exchange Thursday. Thanks to a partnership with one of this country's top banks, the company is able to provide an inexpensive financing option for customers. The potential popularity of this initiative excited investors, and they traded Fisker stock up by nearly 5% on the day in response.Through its Fisker Finance unit, the company is rolling out a low-cost auto loan program for qualified customers. This would allow such folks to own one of the company's high-end Ocean SUVs for an annual percentage rate (APR) as low as 1.99% for a 60-month loan. The program is being offered through a partnership with banking giant JPMorgan Chase.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel