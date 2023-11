Why Fisker's Stock Dropped 12.3% on Tuesday

Electric-vehicle upstart Fisker (NYSE: FSR) dropped as much as 12.3% in trading on Tuesday after the company announced an executive left the company. At 1 p.m. ET, shares were still down 11.9% on the day.After the market closed on Monday, news came out that Chief Accounting Officer Florus Beuting was leaving the company, effective immediately. What's more bizarre is that Beuting took the role on Nov. 6, 2023, only two weeks ago. This also follows the departure of Chief Technology Officer Dr. Burkhard Huhnke on Oct. 30, 2023 for what were called personal reasons. The rush of executives out of the company is alarming.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel