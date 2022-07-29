|
29.07.2022 19:42:42
Why Five9 Stock Jumped Today
Shares of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) jumped Friday after the cloud-based call center software company reported strong results for the second quarter that handily beat analysts' expectations. As of noon ET, Five9 stock was up by 13%.In Q2, Five9's revenue grew by 32% year over year to $189 million -- a quarterly record. Analysts' consensus expectation had been significantly lower. So were the expectations of Five9's own management: The top of its guidance range had been $180 million. That solid growth at a time when many tech companies are reporting sharp sales declines was enough to bring cheer to Five9 investors Friday.Five9's profit margins did take a slight hit in Q2: Its gross margin came in at 53.4% compared to 55.2% a year earlier. And the company had negative operating cash flow of $3.1 million compared to positive operating cash flow of $11.4 million in the prior-year period.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Five9 Incmehr Nachrichten
|
29.07.22
|Why Five9 Stock Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
|
28.07.22
|Earnings Results: Five9 stock rises as earnings, record revenue beat expectations (MarketWatch)
|
27.07.22
|Ausblick: Five9 öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.22
|Five9 stock price target cut to $135 from $180 at UBS (MarketWatch)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Five9 stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Five9 stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Five9 zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)