Why Fiverr, Upwork, and Wix Were All Falling Today

Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), and Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) all fell today for the second day in a row as investors continued to respond to the threat from ChatGPT.Yesterday, shares of education stock Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) crashed by nearly 50% after it said that new customer growth had slowed due to competition from OpenAI's chatbot.That sparked a sell-off in other stocks that also seem to be at risk from competition from ChatGPT including Fiverr, Upwork, and Wix.