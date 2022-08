Why Fiverr Stock Jumped on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of gig marketplace Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) traded sharply higher on Thursday. The stock rose as much as 18.6% but was up about 6% as of 1:10 p.m. ET. Interestingly, however, these gains came after the stock was initially down about 7.5%.Here's what's behind the stock's volatility today.Fiverr's move higher follows the tech company's second-quarter earnings report, which was released before market open on Thursday.Continue reading