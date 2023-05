Why Flowers Foods Stock Was Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) were falling today after the parent of baked goods brands like Tastykake, Wonder Bread, and Dave's Killer Bread cut its full-year guidance in its first-quarter earnings report. As of 1:31 p.m. ET, the stock was down 10.5%. Flowers said that revenue in the first quarter rose 6.9% to $1.534 billion, a record for that quarter but slightly below estimates at $1.55 billion. Continue reading