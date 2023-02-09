Why Fluence Energy Stock Is Flying Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) had jumped more than 11% by 1:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. Powering the surge in the energy storage company's stock price was its fiscal first-quarter results and updated outlook. Fluence's revenue surged 78% year over year to $310.5 million. That helped narrow the company's net loss from $111.5 million to $37.2 million.While it posted a loss of $0.21 per share, that was an improvement from a $0.53 loss in the year-ago period and beat analysts' consensus estimate by $0.08 per share. Continue reading