Why Fluor Jumped 32% Last Month

Shares of Fluor (NYSE: FLR), a construction and infrastructure company focused on the energy sector, were climbing last month as investors bet that the company would benefit from a spike in oil prices, which came as Russia invaded Ukraine and European companies pledged to wean themselves off of Russian oil and gas. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 32%. As the chart below shows, most of those gains came in the first week of the month as West Texas Intermediate prices rallied from $95 to $123 a barrel.Continue reading