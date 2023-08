Why Fluor Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

Construction and engineering giant Fluor (NYSE: FLR) saw its shares fall back in March, after the company sold off its South American operations and tried to wait out a couple of legacy projects that were eating into returns. Judging by the latest results, the company has succeeded in getting back on track.Shares of Fluor gained more than 15% on Friday after the company easily surpassed Wall Street expectations for the quarter and upped its full-year guidance.Fluor provides engineering and construction services for large customers. The company earned $0.76 per share in the second quarter on revenue of $3.94 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 per share on $3.6 billion in revenue.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel