Why Fluor Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

Engineering and construction company Fluor (NYSE: FLR) easily beat quarterly expectations, and the company is optimistic about what the future holds. Investors are rallying into the shares, sending the stock up about 10% as of 11:00 Eastern on Friday.Fluor is one of the world's largest construction and engineering companies, with an emphasis on large energy projects, infrastructure, and environmental remediation. The company earned $1.02 per share in the third quarter on revenue of $3.96 billion, easily surpassing Wall Street expectations for $0.56 per share in earnings on sales of $3.89 billion.The beat was driven by efficiency and is a tangible result of Fluor 's recent streamlining campaign.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel