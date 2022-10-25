|
25.10.2022 20:14:42
Why Ford, Boeing, and Carnival Stocks Are Rocking
As the trading day wears on, stock markets just keep powering higher, with the S&P 500 gaining a full percentage point through 12:35 p.m. ET.Blue chip stocks are turning out to be some of the biggest beneficiaries of today's stock market rally, with aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) flying 2.9% higher, automotive powerhouse Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) gaining 4.3%, and cruise stock bellwether Carnival (NYSE: CCL) doing best of all -- up 4.7%.Ford's stock price rise -- while not the biggest of the three -- may be both the easiest to explain and the one with the most logic behind it. This morning, Ford rival General Motors motored right past expectations in its Q3 earnings report, earning $2.25 per share where Wall Street was only looking for $1.88. GM's sales surged 56% year over year and profits were up 39%. GM also doubled down on its prediction that it might earn as much as $7.50 per share this year, and produce automotive free cash flow as high as $9 billion. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!