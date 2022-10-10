|
10.10.2022 18:30:23
Why Ford, GM, and Nio Stocks Are Falling Today
It was yet another difficult day for automotive investors. This morning, share prices of Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) were sliding after a UBS analyst downgraded the automotive stocks.Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors weren't having much of a better morning either, as the Chinese automaker's stock was falling likely on news that fellow EV maker Rivian issued a significant recall of most of its vehicles. As a result of all of this news, Ford's stock was down by 6.7% this morning, General Motors' stock slid 5.2%, and Nio's shares were down by 2.4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET. Continue reading
