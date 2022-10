Why Ford, GM, and Nio Stocks Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It was yet another difficult day for automotive investors. This morning, share prices of Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) were sliding after a UBS analyst downgraded the automotive stocks.Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors weren't having much of a better morning either, as the Chinese automaker's stock was falling likely on news that fellow EV maker Rivian issued a significant recall of most of its vehicles. As a result of all of this news, Ford's stock was down by 6.7% this morning, General Motors' stock slid 5.2%, and Nio's shares were down by 2.4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET. Continue reading