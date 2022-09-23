|
23.09.2022 20:58:00
Why Ford, GM, Lucid, and Rivian Stocks Dropped Today
Recession fears took a toll on the stock market for another day Friday, and automotive stocks in particular were taking it on the chin, with Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) down 5.8% and 6.3%, respectively, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Electric car stocks aren't immune to the selling, with Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) down 3.6%%.On the plus side, shares of electric-truck maker Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), which fell right alongside the legacy automakers earlier in the day, were down less than 1% at 2:30.The big-picture reason car stocks are down today concerns the economy. For instance, rising inflation and central banks' efforts to curb it by raising interest rates has a Wall Street Journal reporter noting that "the higher the Fed raises rates, the greater the risk that it will go too far, tipping the economy into a recession." Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
