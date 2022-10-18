|
18.10.2022 18:43:36
Why Ford, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks Raced Ahead Today
Car stocks opened higher on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of automotive giant Ford (NYSE: F) gained 1.8% and smaller electric vehicle upstarts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) rose similar amounts -- 1.9% and 2%, respectively.Granted, with stock markets glowing green across the board today, it could be that car stocks are just keeping pace with traffic. But on an encouraging note, there appears to be some actual good news for the automotive sector today:Car sales in Europe are growing again. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!