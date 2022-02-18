|
18.02.2022 18:05:09
Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Higher Today
Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Friday morning, after Bloomberg reported that the company is looking at ways to split its new (and booming) electric-vehicle (EV) business from its legacy internal-combustion engine (ICE) product line.As of 11:30 a.m. ET today, Ford's shares were up about 3.2% from Thursday's closing price.Bloomberg reported that CEO Jim Farley and other senior executives are looking at ways to separate Ford's EV operation from its legacy business. Such a separation could take the form of a "wall" between the two businesses or possibly a spinoff of one or the other.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.02.22
|Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Higher Today (MotleyFool)
|
11.02.22
|Trucker-Proteste: Kanadische Provinz Ontario ruft Notstand aus (dpa-AFX)
|
08.02.22
|Ford – Stabilisierungsansatz (Société Générale)
|
08.02.22
|Ford – Stabilisierungsansatz (Société Générale)
|
03.02.22
|Ausblick: Ford Motor legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.02.22
|Ford Motor Stock Cools Off Before Earnings (Forbes)
|
02.02.22
|Ford-Aktie: IG Metall und Betriebsrat fordern Standortsicherung von Ford (dpa-AFX)