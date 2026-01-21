Ford Motor Aktie
21.01.2026 19:19:06
Why Ford Motor Stock Jumped 33% Last Year
Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE: F) were among the winners last year as the long-suffering legacy automaker gained traction through a pivot away from electric vehicles toward traditional combustion and hybrid vehicles. The company also managed to overcome concerns around tariffs, and saw strength in the pro segment. Additionally, software and services were a bright spot for the company, and its pickup trucks and SUVs performed well.According to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, the stock finished the year up 33%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock moved sideways for the first three months of the year before steadily rising over the rest of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
