|
04.02.2023 01:08:20
Why Ford Stock Fell On Friday
Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) tumbled 7.6% on Feb. 3 after the auto giant's earnings report frustrated shareowners. Ford's revenue rose 17% year over year to $44 billion in the fourth quarter. The automaker sold 1.15 million vehicles during the quarter, an increase of 4% from the prior-year period. Higher average selling prices also contributed to Ford's gains. Still, Ford expected to sell more cars and trucks. Supply chain bottlenecks continue to hamper the company's manufacturing operations. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
