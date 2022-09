Why Ford Stock Is Glowing Green in a Red Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As trading approached the halfway mark on Thursday, the three major indexes all sit firmly in the red. But one stock in particular is still glowing a reassuring shade of green this morning: Ford (NYSE: F), up 2.4%.If you ask many investors, this might be due to Ford's performance at the Detroit Auto Show last night, and in particular car enthusiasts' excitement over Ford's unveiling of a seventh-generation Mustang featuring a powerful 5-liter V-8 engine.But there's another reason Ford stock is moving higher today, recovering from two straight days of stock market losses.