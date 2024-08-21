|
21.08.2024 10:50:00
Why Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Thinks Nvidia Is a No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Winner
Artificial intelligence (AI) isn't new to Alphabet. In 2001, the company (then known as Google) incorporated machine learning into its search engine to help correct spelling errors. Five years later, it launched Google Translate -- a tool that used AI to translate languages. Eric Schmidt was at Google's helm for both major AI milestones, serving as CEO from 2001 to 2011. He remained chairman of the board for four years before moving into the Executive Chairman position from 2015 through 2018. You might think that Schmidt would view Google as the top dog in AI, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Here's why the former Google CEO thinks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a no-brainer AI winner.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
