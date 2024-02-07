07.02.2024 18:24:53

Why Fortinet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks Stocks Zoomed Higher Today

Reporting its fourth-quarter results Tuesday after the close, Fortinet beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Instead of the $0.43 per share (adjusted) profit on $1.41 billion in sales it was expected to report, the company earned $0.51 per share on sales of $1.42 billion. TheFly.com has counted no fewer than 16 analysts raising their price targets on Fortinet in response to its report. And yet, how good was Fortinet's news, actually?

