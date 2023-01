Why Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler Stocks Slumped on Jan. 5, 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After rising modestly on Wednesday, tech stocks are giving back all their gains Thursday -- and more -- as the Nasdaq slumps more than 1% in late-morning trading. Cybersecurity stocks are getting hit particularly hard today, with shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) falling 1.1% as of 11:10 a.m. EST, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) down 3.3%, and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) leading the whole pack lower with a 4.9% loss.And you can probably blame Piper Sandler for that.Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, Piper Sandler started off the New Year with a series of lowered price targets in the cyber sector this morning, reports ratings watcher TheFly. The banker cut Fortinet's price target 5% to $57 a share and made Palo 4% less "Alto" at $220. Piper reserved its deepest cut of all for Zscaler, trimming the cybersecurity firm's targeted valuation by 14%, to just $125 per share. Continue reading