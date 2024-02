Why Fortinet, SentinelOne, CrowdStrike, and Other Cybersecurity Stocks Plunged Wednesday Morning

A number of cybersecurity companies slumped out of the gate Wednesday morning and never looked back. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) had plunged by 13.9%, SentinelOne (NYSE: S) was down 10.8%, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) had tumbled by 9.4%, Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) was off by 4.2%, and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) had lost 4.2%.A check of all the usual sources -- regulatory filings, analyst commentary, and financial reports -- found no company-specific news fueling these declines, suggesting the stock price moves were driven by the dismal outlook and strategy shift by a rival in the space.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel