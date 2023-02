Why Fortinet Stock Is Surging Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors were clamoring for a piece of the cybersecurity developer Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) this morning after the company reported impressive fourth-quarter results. Management is also optimistic about Fortinet's upcoming quarter, which contributed to the positive investor sentiment this morningThe cybersecurity stock was up 12.5% as of 10:52 a.m. ET. Fortinet reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.44 in Q4, up 76% from the year-ago period and surpassing analysts' average estimate of $0.39 per share. Continue reading