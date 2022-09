Why Fortinet Stock Lost 18% in August

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were pulling back last month as the cybersecurity company delivered solid results in its second-quarter earnings report, but its guidance seemed to fall shy of analyst expectations. In a market where investors are already turning away from growth stocks, that and delays in billings was enough to cause the stock to fall 18%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.As you can see from the chart below, Fortinet fell sharply on Aug. 4 when its earnings report came out but mostly traded in line with the S&P 500 after that. Continue reading