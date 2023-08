Why Fortinet Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were down 24.3% at 10:45 a.m. EDT Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the cybersecurity specialist announced mixed second-quarter 2023 results relative to Wall Street's expectations. The company also lowered its full-year revenue and billings guidance.At a glance, Fortinet 's results didn't look terrible; revenue climbed 25.5% year over year (YOY) to $1.29 billion, translating to adjusted net income of $300.4 million, or $0.38 per share. Most analysts were looking for adjusted net income of only $0.34 per share on slightly higher revenue of $1.3 billion.Free cash flow also remained healthy, climbing 54.6% YOY to $438.3 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel