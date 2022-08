Why Fortinet Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors sold off Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock Thursday morning in the wake of the second-quarter report it delivered after the market closed Wednesday, even though the company beat analysts' revenue and earnings estimates. Instead of focusing on the positives, it appears investors put more weight on Fortinet's somewhat disappointing third-quarter revenue guidance. The quick sell-off pushed the tech stock down by 16% as of 12:48 p.m. ET. Fortinet reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.24 in the quarter, up from $0.19 in the year-ago quarter and ahead of Wall Street's average estimate of $0.22. The company also posted a solid year-over-year revenue increase of 29% to $1.03 billion, slightly ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $1.027 billion. Continue reading