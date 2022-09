Why Freeport-McMoRan, Steel Dynamics, and Alcoa Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of copper miner Freeport -McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), steelmaker Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD), and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) fell hard on Tuesday, down 6%, 6.3%, and 9.1%, respectively, as of 2:47 p.m. ET.There wasn't any company-specific news that would explain the widespread declines, although Alcoa did issue a press release saying it would shut down part of one of its smelters in Norway due to high energy costs. That could be why it fell more than the others, but when commodity-related stocks such as these fall across the board, the likely culprit is recession fears. That's what the market got today, after another "good news is bad news" data release this morning.Continue reading