Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Surged More Than 15% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) have rallied more than 15% over the past five trading days, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor driving the mining company's stock is higher copper prices. Copper prices have surged over the past week, driven by ultra-low inventory levels. There are only enough copper stockpiles to last about three days, a historically low inventory level for the metal. That has helped push the price of copper up to its highest level since October. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading