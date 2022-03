Why Freshpet Stock Was Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) were climbing higher today after the maker of fresh pet food products posted strong results in its fourth-quarter earnings report and offered better-than-expected guidance for 2022 in spite of supply chain challenges.As of 1:16 p.m. ET, the stock was up 14.8%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading