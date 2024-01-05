|
05.01.2024 23:14:22
Why Freshpet Stock Was Up 22% in December
Shares of pet food company Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) were up 22.3% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company didn't have news to report during the month. But Wall Street had plenty to say.Multiple analysts issued reports on Freshpet stock during December. Three of these were TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow, D.A. Davidson analyst Brian Holland, and Wells Fargo analyst Marc Torrente. This trio now recommends buying Freshpet stock.When three prominent analysts all recommend buying the same stock within a short period, it can boost investor confidence and, consequently, the stock price. And this appears to be what happened with Freshpet stock in December.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
